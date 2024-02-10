Beach Boys to Bring Endless Summer Gold Tour to Nashville

The Beach Boys announced they’ll bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to venues across the country with their “Endless Summer Gold” 2024 tour. Kicking off February 21 at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI the tour will stop at the Ryman Auditorium on September 23, 2024. Tickets for most dates of the “Endless Summer Gold” on sale now. Please visit mikelove.com or thebeachboys.com for more information including details on VIP after-party events, which will take place at select venues.

The Beach Boys’ Endless Summer Gold Tour will kick off just ahead of the debut of their official book The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, slated for release on April 2, 2024 via Genesis Publications. Published in a limited edition of only 500 copies worldwide, the book captures the group’s astounding rise from Hawthorne garage band to internationally renowned act, covering the release of their first single, ‘Surfin”, up to their 1980 Independence Day concert at the National Mall in Washington D.C., for an audience of over half a million people. Told through the music of Brian Wilson with chief lyricis, Mike Love, along with Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, David Marks and Bruce Johnston, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys is accompanied by rare and iconic photographs and historical ephemera resulting in an extraordinary autobiography from America’s biggest band.

The Beach Boys are led by lead singer and critically acclaimed chief lyricist Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band.