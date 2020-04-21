Morning Source

Guest: Violinist Joseph Shackelford



Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to Electric Violinist Joseph Shackelford

Electric Violinist Joseph Shackelford is transforming the perception of what is possible with the violin and genres such as Rock, Pop, Blues, and more. Described as the “Jimi Hendrix of Violin,” Joseph is taking on the world one stage at a time!

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members.