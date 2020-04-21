Daniel Paul Giannotta, age 63, of Antioch, passed away on April 17th, 2020 in Franklin, TN.

Daniel was born in Detroit, Michigan to Dominic Michael Giannotta and Jennie Helen Dunn on December 11th, 1956. He went to school at Cleveland High School in Reseda, California. Daniel leaves behind his companion, Deborah Bush, whom they were together since June 1992. Daniel most recently worked at Fed Ex Freight for the past year and a half. He retired from General Motors with thirty-one years of service on January 1st, 2007.

Daniel is preceded in death by his father Dominic Giannotta, Mother Jennie Giannotta, sister Diane Evans and brother Paul Giannotta.

Daniel is survived by his companion Deborah Bush, and brother Michael & Zusset Giannotta. Deborah’s brother & wife, Mike & Barbara Bush. Nieces & nephews include Marissa Giannotta, Toby Evans, Jennifer Lilley, Lisa Hilton, Sara Roussin. Daniel Giannotta and their families. Daniel was fortunate to be surrounded by many lifelong friends that he leaves behind in memory: Ray Roberts, Peter Fagan, Kevin Rohrer, Mike Fields, Jim Hauger Filutze, Mike Chaides, Bob Gunn, Ted Kosla, Dr. Kevin Kelly, Glenn Forbes and Louie Garramone, among many others.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, April 21st at Williamson Memorial, Franklin, TN with Father Bala of Saint Phillip Catholic Church, officiating.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Gildas Club of Middle TN, (www.gildasclubmiddletn.org).