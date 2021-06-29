Morning Source: Source One Five

Morning Source

Guest: Source One Five



Originally Aired: September 25, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Conner and Rachel Meinhart from Source One Five.

Source One Five has a mission; to create a collaborative and compassionate center for the arts. Through developmental theatre training and high quality productions, Source One Five will be an artistic asset. This company will be a source for all areas of the arts so that we can best serve, impact, and reflect our community.

During the height of Source One Five, the theater group offered virtual shows. Their next show is The Salty Singer with performances set for July 17th and August 21st. Learn more at sourceonefive.com.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!