Morning Source: Author Mary Marantz

Morning Source

Guest: Author Mary Marantz



Originally Aired: September 23, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Author Mary Marantz about her book titled “Dirt”.

Marantz is a Yale Law School graduate and the first in her immediate family to go to college. “Dirt” is about growing up in West Virginia, and the host of The Mary Marantz Show, which debuted in the iTunes top 200 podcast list. Her writing has been featured by Business Insider, Thrive Global, MSN, Bustle, and Brit+Co.

“Dirt” is available for purchase on Amazon.

Learn more about Mary Marantz at marymarantz.com.

***

