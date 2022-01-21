Morning Source – Narrow Gate Trading Co

Morning Source

Guest: Narrow Gate Trading Co



Originally Aired: December 10, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Erin McAtee and Blake Smith from Narrow Gate Trading Co.

Narrow Gate Trading Co consists of Narrow Gate Coffee and Narrow Gate Leather Goods. You can find organic coffee roasted locally and handmade leather goods.

Find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!