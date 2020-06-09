



Morning Source

Guest: Maggie McGraw, Daughter of Tim McGraw & Faith Hill



Originally Aired: May 8, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Maggie McGraw, daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and her work with Feed the Front Line.

Learn more about Feed the Front Line at ftflbna.org.

