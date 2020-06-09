During this time, most dining rooms have been multi-purposed into a home-school area or work from home area.
Carpet One shares six inspirations for your dining room. From rustic to colorful, there’s something to fit any space.
1Corner Dining Area by Rebecca Hay
Photography by Jason Hartog
In this kid-friendly space with simple blue chairs, a round table, and a spot for a mini-fridge, there’s an endless amount of fun to be had! Not only can you serve appetizers like popcorn and keep the whole family supplied with beverages thanks to the fridge, but you’ll also be prepared for accidents because of the built-in sink! Quick and painless pickup of any accident is possible with this family-friendly dining space.
Don’t worry about grabbing a piece of paper and a pen to keep score, the addition of the chalkboard wall makes it easy to count your points… and it’s easy to start fresh for a new game, too! On the other hand, this space isn’t just about the kids. A refined light fixture and deep blue tile backsplash with white grout make this dining area feel both elevated and lively!
2Colorful Dining Room by Kris Brigden
Photography by Stephani Buchman
A great way to add energy to the family dining area, chairs in mint green, white, yellow, and red exude family fun and adventure. Not only do the colors make for a one-of-a-kind space, but so do the construction of the different chairs. Two matching chairs at the head of the table draw your eye while the four industrial chairs around the table provide a dramatic approach to a family dining area.
The simple table in the space pairs perfectly with the décor chosen for the wall behind this dining room. Wooden cutting boards hung in a variety of textures, tones, and shapes not only add character to the space, but they also provide more storage in the kitchen for needed items like pots and pans! Whether you’re a kid or adult, there is much to appreciate about this beautifully unique dining room.
3A Rustic Modern Dining Room by Andrea Colman
Photography by Nicole Aubrey
An upscale look but perfectly functional for any family event, this rustic modern dining room exudes elegance from top to bottom. Leather lined chairs make it a comfortable space for any family to spend hours, which is ideal because time flies when you’re having fun!
The rectangular tabletop is ideal for a number of games, crafts, and dinners because it’s easy to clean and maintain, and its simplistic look makes this space one that works well for kids and adults alike. The bench seat, complete with pillows and a thick, soft cushion, brings coziness to the dining room, but also provides comfort at any time of the day.
4Cozy Rustic Family Dining Design by Kris Brigden
Photography by Lisa Petrole
An ode to warmth and nature, this cozy, rustic family dining room is the perfect spot for warming up by the fire on a cool fall morning while the family gathers for breakfast, games, or other activities. Hardwood in a rich brown tone with character knots and mineral streaks complements the slightly lighter colored bench and table, while stone on the fireplace completes the space with its pure vibe.
Thanks to the bench, which provides ample seating, there’s an infinite amount of fun to be had in this dining area, no matter your age or interests. Plus, the pillows strewn about the space will make you want to stay and play all night!
5Dining Area with Bright Art by Kalu Interiors
Photography by Provoke Studios
To keep things vibrant, this dining area features an art piece with oranges, blues, and greens. It’s perfect for bringing brightness to the space, and it helps to break up the modern white walls. A piece of art, no matter the subject, can make any ordinary dining area one that feels fresh and fun for any family entertaining space!
Because of the simple round table, this space works well for nearly any game or activity. Whether its cards, board games, or paint night, the round table makes it easy to see everything and everyone around it. Because of the simplicity of the space, this dining room can be transformed into nearly any type of entertaining space for your family, which is why we love it!
6Rustic Open Concept Dining Room by Kris Brigden
Photography by Lisa Petrole
An open concept dining room is just one of the many ways this dining room is perfect for families of all ages. With clear sight-lines throughout the room, babies, toddlers, and young children can be seen at any time. Plus, with both a dining room table and a breakfast bar, there’s plenty of space to have family karaoke, puzzles that take weeks to finish, and cookie decorating all at one time.
The wooden dining room table, centered under the rustic light fixture, adds warmth with its deep brown color. Shades of red in the rug add color without bringing too much vibrancy to this beautifully rustic dining room, keeping it upscale enough for adult entertainment, but also comfortable for kids.
