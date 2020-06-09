1 Corner Dining Area by Rebecca Hay

Photography by Jason Hartog

In this kid-friendly space with simple blue chairs, a round table, and a spot for a mini-fridge, there’s an endless amount of fun to be had! Not only can you serve appetizers like popcorn and keep the whole family supplied with beverages thanks to the fridge, but you’ll also be prepared for accidents because of the built-in sink! Quick and painless pickup of any accident is possible with this family-friendly dining space.

Don’t worry about grabbing a piece of paper and a pen to keep score, the addition of the chalkboard wall makes it easy to count your points… and it’s easy to start fresh for a new game, too! On the other hand, this space isn’t just about the kids. A refined light fixture and deep blue tile backsplash with white grout make this dining area feel both elevated and lively!