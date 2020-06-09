



A $90 million apartment building project is under construction in Berry Farms. Construction began this month by DeAngelis Diamond and Phase 1 is projected to deliver in Fall 2021.

Once completed, this project will offer a total 331 luxury units across nine buildings with a variety of floorplans topping approximately 27,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space. Berry Farms live/work units propose a very unique offering. This project will total 10 condominiums with commercial space on the ground floor and residences above. These units are being constructed by Regent Homes and should be available in the fall of 2020. There will also be inviting open spaces for the community – Town Center park and a commons lawn.

“The intent behind this project is to create a residential environment that meets the needs and wants of Williamson County residents – a luxury living experience that is closer to work, amenities, and easy shopping.” Fawcett continues, “These apartments will certainly check the box of luxury meets convenience.”

In addition to being a quick walk away from retailers and restaurants such as Publix, Mainstream Boutique, Tito’s Mexican Grill, and many more, these apartments will neighbor many major Williamson County employers like Ramsey, Lee Company, Trexis and others.

About Berry Farms

Berry Farms is a unique master planned community located in Franklin, Tennessee, in the heart of one of the nation’s fastest growing, most affluent counties. Berry Farms represents a new, classic way of living, working and playing that not only changes how a community looks, but how it feels. And with a preserved history that dates back to the early 1800’s, the property has a compelling story to tell. www.BerryFarmsTN.com



