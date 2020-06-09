PHOTOS: Inside the “Mama Cash Home”





The Hendersonville, TN ranch home where country music icon Johnny Cash once lived was recently on the market for $849,000, but the owner has retracted the listing as of Tuesday, June 9, and will maintain the property.

The “Mama Cash Home”, built in 1963, is located at 185 Caudill Drive in Hendersonville. Johnny Cash purchased it for his parents in 1974. This spiritual epicenter of the Cash family is where Johnny and June spent their final months in 2003. This home is located directly across from the former Cash Estate that burned down in 2007 on Old Hickory Lake.

The home sits on a one-acre lot with less than 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside the home, you will find a plaque hanging on the wall that says “The Mama Cash Home.” Over 400k has been spent on renovations to restore it back to its original splendor.

