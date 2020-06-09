



Joy Lee Barnhill Fry, age 72 of Ethridge, TN passed away June 8, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Glen Curtis and Annie Lee Lampley Barnhill. Joy was a Pharmacist.

Preceded in death by husband, John Robert Fry. Survived by son, John Curtis “J.C.” (Jessie Lea) Fry.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.




