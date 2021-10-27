Morning Source: Franklin Theatre

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Theatre



Originally Aired: April 28, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Meg Hershey from the Franklin Theatre. The theatre reopened in April 2021 after being closed due to COVID-19. The Franklin Theatre is open and thriving with live music, movies and special family events. Check their calendar for the latest.

