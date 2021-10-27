Morning Source: Franklin Makers Market

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Makers Market



Originally Aired: May 6, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to Alie Basil from Franklin Makers Market. Our interview took place before the Market’s May event. Franklin Makers Market also has a holiday market planned for November 20th from 11am – 3pm. The Market takes place on Front Street in the Westhaven community in Franklin.

Follow Franklin Makers Market on Facebook to learn more.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!