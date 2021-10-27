Today’s Top Stories: Oct 27, 2021

Halloween in Downtown Franklin

CAVA
photo from CAVA Facebook

1CAVA Mediterranean Restaurant to Open First Williamson County Location

CAVA is headed to Franklin, the first one in Williamson County. Read More

“Shots Fired” Call Results in Charge of Attempted Murder

2“Shots Fired” Call Results in Charge of Attempted Murder

Brentwood Police responded Monday, October 25th at 6:55 p.m. to a report of a person being shot at 920 Brentwood Pointe. Read More

Coming to HBO Max in November 2021

3Coming to HBO Max in November 2021

This November, we’re thankful for the parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Read More

child reading book
Stock Image

4WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More

franklin police halloween

5Franklin Police to Close Historic Downtown Neighborhood Streets on Halloween

Franklin Police Officers will be focusing on neighborhood safety as community kids gear up to trick-or-treat this weekend. Read More

Andrea Hinds
