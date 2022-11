Detectives in Franklin are seeking information on the whereabouts of Marco Atilano. The 41-year-old was last seen in Franklin in March, and his family has grown concerned after not seeing or hearing from him since then.

The black GMC truck with tinted windows that Marco drives is also unaccounted for. The tag number on that truck is 84 BA 74.

CallĀ Franklin Police if you have any information: (615) 794-2513 orĀ click to submit an anonymous eTip