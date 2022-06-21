Middle Tennessee Electric Suspends Account Disconnections During Heat Wave

As high temperatures continue to grip Middle Tennessee, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) announced Tuesday it would continue to suspend disconnections for non-payment until at least July 6.

MTE has not had any heat-related outages during the current heat wave, but the increased demand for electricity used to power air conditioning to cool area homes has also driven member electric bills higher.

“Even though the energy rate at MTE is 25 percent below the national average, when a consumer uses lots of energy, bills reflect the increased consumption. Over the last few weeks, we have seen record electricity demand due to the hot weather”, said Robert White, VP of Member Services and Community Relations. “As this heat wave continues, it will have a significant impact on our members’ bills as air conditioners are run harder and longer.”

“We’re in this together, and we’re here to help members. This is also why we haven’t charged disconnect fees since the COVID pandemic.”

Members have numerous options to assist them. MTE recommends variable and fixed budget billing to help ease the large swings that occur when extreme temperatures cause the use of large amounts of energy. The cooperative also offers members the option to adjust their due date to deliver even more flexibility.

MTE encourages members to reach out if they have questions or are having trouble paying their bill. Contact MTE at 877-777-9020 or through the online portal at mte.com to learn more.

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 320,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 1,200 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin, and Davidson counties.

For more information, please visit www.mte.com.