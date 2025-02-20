Mid, All-State Theater Students Announced

WCS high school theater students are once again in the spotlight.

Hundreds of students across Tennessee traveled to Murfreesboro for Mid-State and All-State auditions in January. Ninth through twelfth-grade students went through a rigorous selection process and were evaluated by university professors before the final distinction lists for acting, musical theater and design/technical were released.

“It’s so amazing to see these students rewarded for their efforts,” said Brentwood High theater director Kaleb Stone. “As their teacher, I will always think they are amazing, but it’s really fun to see it’s not just my biased opinion. Proud is an understatement. This is a huge win for Brentwood theater students.”

Congratulations to the students below:

Acting

Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High – All-State

Cameron McLean, Brentwood High – All-State

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High – All-State

William Kirby, Centennial High

Keller Kennedy, Franklin High- All-State

Jacob MacBrair, Franklin High – All-State

Russell Garges, Independence High

Meredith Hollins, Independence High – All-State

Annabelle Kirby, Independence High – All-State

Chloe Campbell, Page High

Vismaya Channappa, Page High – All-State

Anna Drew Setser, Page High

Gavin Cox, Summit High

Design Tech

Callie Costantine, Brentwood High

Alexander Dillard, Brentwood High – All-State

Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High – All-State

Jackson Ives, Centennial High – All-State

Kylie Rasmussen, Centennial High – All-State

Harune Smith, Centennial High – All-State

Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High – All-State

William Brown, Nolensville High – All-State

Rhys Plank, Nolensville High

Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High – All-State

Musical Theater

Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High – All-State

Mia Saliba, Brentwood High

Celete Schmicker, Brentwood High – All-State

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Caroline Christian, Centennial High – All-State

Jacqueline Jackson, Franklin High – All-State

Keller Kennedy, Franklin High

Elliot Child, Independence High – All-State

Meredith Hollins, Independence High – All-State

Emery Meade, Independence High – All-State

Maddie Phillips, Independence High

Tristan Valdez, Independence High

Juliette DiMiceli, Nolensville High – All-State

JT McCoy, Nolensville High – All-State

Emily Motz, Nolensville High

Elia Pyper, Nolensville High

Whitney Reamer, Nolensville High

Natalie Rodgers, Nolensville High – All-State

Addison Smith, Nolensville High – All-State

Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High – All-State

Chloe Campbell, Page High – All-State

Vismaya Channappa, Page High – All-State

Gabrielle Masternick, Page High – All-State

Roma Lee Veal, Page High – All-State

Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High – All-State

Kaydence Arora, Summit High – All-State

Gavin Cox, Summit High – All-State

Autumn Shaffer, Summit High

Playwright

Lea Adams, Franklin High

Ben Allen, Independence High – All-State

AnnaClare Wadsworth, Independence High

Lauren Dowling, Nolensville High – All-State

Camryn Burbach, Page High – All-State

