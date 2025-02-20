Mid, All-State Theater Students Announced

Michael Carpenter
WCS high school theater students are once again in the spotlight.

Hundreds of students across Tennessee traveled to Murfreesboro for Mid-State and All-State auditions in January. Ninth through twelfth-grade students went through a rigorous selection process and were evaluated by university professors before the final distinction lists for acting, musical theater and design/technical were released.

“It’s so amazing to see these students rewarded for their efforts,” said Brentwood High theater director Kaleb Stone. “As their teacher, I will always think they are amazing, but it’s really fun to see it’s not just my biased opinion. Proud is an understatement. This is a huge win for Brentwood theater students.”

Congratulations to the students below:

Acting

  • Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High – All-State
  • Cameron McLean, Brentwood High – All-State
  • Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High – All-State
  • William Kirby, Centennial High
  • Keller Kennedy, Franklin High- All-State
  • Jacob MacBrair, Franklin High – All-State
  • Russell Garges, Independence High
  • Meredith Hollins, Independence High – All-State
  • Annabelle Kirby, Independence High – All-State
  • Chloe Campbell, Page High
  • Vismaya Channappa, Page High – All-State
  • Anna Drew Setser, Page High
  • Gavin Cox, Summit High

Design Tech

  • Callie Costantine, Brentwood High
  • Alexander Dillard, Brentwood High – All-State
  • Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High – All-State
  • Jackson Ives, Centennial High – All-State
  • Kylie Rasmussen, Centennial High – All-State
  • Harune Smith, Centennial High – All-State
  • Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High – All-State
  • William Brown, Nolensville High – All-State
  • Rhys Plank, Nolensville High
  • Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High – All-State

Musical Theater

  • Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High – All-State
  • Mia Saliba, Brentwood High
  • Celete Schmicker, Brentwood High – All-State
  • Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
  • Caroline Christian, Centennial High – All-State
  • Jacqueline Jackson, Franklin High – All-State
  • Keller Kennedy, Franklin High
  • Elliot Child, Independence High – All-State
  • Meredith Hollins, Independence High – All-State
  • Emery Meade, Independence High – All-State
  • Maddie Phillips, Independence High
  • Tristan Valdez, Independence High
  • Juliette DiMiceli, Nolensville High – All-State
  • JT McCoy, Nolensville High – All-State
  • Emily Motz, Nolensville High
  • Elia Pyper, Nolensville High
  • Whitney Reamer, Nolensville High
  • Natalie Rodgers, Nolensville High – All-State
  • Addison Smith, Nolensville High – All-State
  • Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High – All-State
  • Chloe Campbell, Page High – All-State
  • Vismaya Channappa, Page High – All-State
  • Gabrielle Masternick, Page High – All-State
  • Roma Lee Veal, Page High – All-State
  • Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High – All-State
  • Kaydence Arora, Summit High – All-State
  • Gavin Cox, Summit High – All-State
  • Autumn Shaffer, Summit High

Playwright

  • Lea Adams, Franklin High
  • Ben Allen, Independence High – All-State
  • AnnaClare Wadsworth, Independence High
  • Lauren Dowling, Nolensville High – All-State
  • Camryn Burbach, Page High – All-State

Source: WCS
