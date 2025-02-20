Mid, All-State Theater Students Announced

WCS high school theater students are once again in the spotlight.
Hundreds of students across Tennessee traveled to Murfreesboro for Mid-State and All-State auditions in January. Ninth through twelfth-grade students went through a rigorous selection process and were evaluated by university professors before the final distinction lists for acting, musical theater and design/technical were released.
“It’s so amazing to see these students rewarded for their efforts,” said Brentwood High theater director Kaleb Stone. “As their teacher, I will always think they are amazing, but it’s really fun to see it’s not just my biased opinion. Proud is an understatement. This is a huge win for Brentwood theater students.”
Congratulations to the students below:
Acting
- Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High – All-State
- Cameron McLean, Brentwood High – All-State
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High – All-State
- William Kirby, Centennial High
- Keller Kennedy, Franklin High- All-State
- Jacob MacBrair, Franklin High – All-State
- Russell Garges, Independence High
- Meredith Hollins, Independence High – All-State
- Annabelle Kirby, Independence High – All-State
- Chloe Campbell, Page High
- Vismaya Channappa, Page High – All-State
- Anna Drew Setser, Page High
- Gavin Cox, Summit High
Design Tech
- Callie Costantine, Brentwood High
- Alexander Dillard, Brentwood High – All-State
- Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High – All-State
- Jackson Ives, Centennial High – All-State
- Kylie Rasmussen, Centennial High – All-State
- Harune Smith, Centennial High – All-State
- Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High – All-State
- William Brown, Nolensville High – All-State
- Rhys Plank, Nolensville High
- Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High – All-State
Musical Theater
- Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High – All-State
- Mia Saliba, Brentwood High
- Celete Schmicker, Brentwood High – All-State
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Caroline Christian, Centennial High – All-State
- Jacqueline Jackson, Franklin High – All-State
- Keller Kennedy, Franklin High
- Elliot Child, Independence High – All-State
- Meredith Hollins, Independence High – All-State
- Emery Meade, Independence High – All-State
- Maddie Phillips, Independence High
- Tristan Valdez, Independence High
- Juliette DiMiceli, Nolensville High – All-State
- JT McCoy, Nolensville High – All-State
- Emily Motz, Nolensville High
- Elia Pyper, Nolensville High
- Whitney Reamer, Nolensville High
- Natalie Rodgers, Nolensville High – All-State
- Addison Smith, Nolensville High – All-State
- Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High – All-State
- Chloe Campbell, Page High – All-State
- Vismaya Channappa, Page High – All-State
- Gabrielle Masternick, Page High – All-State
- Roma Lee Veal, Page High – All-State
- Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High – All-State
- Kaydence Arora, Summit High – All-State
- Gavin Cox, Summit High – All-State
- Autumn Shaffer, Summit High
Playwright
- Lea Adams, Franklin High
- Ben Allen, Independence High – All-State
- AnnaClare Wadsworth, Independence High
- Lauren Dowling, Nolensville High – All-State
- Camryn Burbach, Page High – All-State
