Class of 2025 National Merit Finalists Announced

WCS high school students have broken the record yet again for most National Merit Finalists in district history. A total of 85 students earned the title this year, breaking the previous record of 80 students in 2024.
This is also the seventh consecutive year that more than 50 students received the prestigious recognition. In 2023, the district had 78 finalists; in 2022, the district had 71 finalists; in 2021, the district had 51 finalists; in 2020, the district had 52 finalists; and in 2019, the district had 51 finalists.
“Being named a National Merit Finalist opens doors for our students after they graduate from our high schools,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “These students have worked so hard for this accomplishment. Congratulations to them, their families and their teachers.”
Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Around 15,000 finalists were selected from the Semifinalists named in September.
As finalists, students will be considered for Merit Scholarships, which will be awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Congratulations to the following students.
Brentwood High
- Ivy Allen
- Leonardo Bai
- Ivy Chang
- Thilo Coughlan
- Dennis DeGennaro
- Andrew Estrella
- Andrew Gan
- Todd Glenn
- Cole Hawkins
- Allison Hoesel
- Nisha Javagal
- Parsa Khairollahi
- Arshia Malhotra
- Margaret McClendon
- Cade McConnell
- Geon Park
- Katherine Perez
- Pranav Sathu
- Katie Wang
- Lucy Wyatt
- Collin Youngberg
Centennial High
- Natalie Blank
- Roman Comer
- Michael Eischen
- Alexandria Hooks
- Eve O’Donnell
- Navdeep Petapalle
- Levi Sponsel
- Kory Stiles
Franklin High
- Adelaide Edwards
- Judy Hsu
- Rinaz Jamal
- Andrew Jiang
- Zane King
- Ridham Ohri
- Morea Quick
- Finnegan Saylor
- Dorsa Taheri
- Abby Webb
Independence High
- Peyton Brandon
- Connor Britt
- Brendan Casner
- Kate Honken-Krause
- Elliot Lindsey
- Anthony Palmliden
- Dewang Sahay
- Aditya Shreekanth
Nolensville High
- Deepak Balamurugan
- Desi Kelley
- Samuel McCarthy
- Bryce Russell
- Emily Sherrill
Page High
- Sreenesh Allu
- Anna Avery
- MacKenzie Ey
- Olivia Lee
- Nishanth Sundar
- William Swallows
Ravenwood High
- Jumana Ali Amghaiab
- Oluwaseyi Amosun
- Ajay Balaje
- Shruti Chakraborty
- Yash Deorah
- Caelan Dunlea
- Kyra Gianakos
- Katelyn Green
- Jack Herrmann
- William Hoskins
- Raphael Joseph
- Qi-Jun Yeung
- Manushri Kalasikam
- Rohan Kilaru
- Sonia Kripalani
- Ariela Lowen
- Arnav Mehta
- Ankita Nair
- Yug Patel
- Thomas Pierce
- Jason Wang
- Chetan Yenigalla
- Brayden Zhang
Summit High
- Caroline Constantine
- Paul Davis
- Nathan Hoffman
- Nathan Phillips
