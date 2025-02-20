Class of 2025 National Merit Finalists Announced

WCS high school students have broken the record yet again for most National Merit Finalists in district history. A total of 85 students earned the title this year, breaking the previous record of 80 students in 2024.

This is also the seventh consecutive year that more than 50 students received the prestigious recognition. In 2023, the district had 78 finalists; in 2022, the district had 71 finalists; in 2021, the district had 51 finalists; in 2020, the district had 52 finalists; and in 2019, the district had 51 finalists.

“Being named a National Merit Finalist opens doors for our students after they graduate from our high schools,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “These students have worked so hard for this accomplishment. Congratulations to them, their families and their teachers.”

Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Around 15,000 finalists were selected from the Semifinalists named in September.

As finalists, students will be considered for Merit Scholarships, which will be awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Congratulations to the following students.

Brentwood High

Ivy Allen

Leonardo Bai

Ivy Chang

Thilo Coughlan

Dennis DeGennaro

Andrew Estrella

Andrew Gan

Todd Glenn

Cole Hawkins

Allison Hoesel

Nisha Javagal

Parsa Khairollahi

Arshia Malhotra

Margaret McClendon

Cade McConnell

Geon Park

Katherine Perez

Pranav Sathu

Katie Wang

Lucy Wyatt

Collin Youngberg

Centennial High

Natalie Blank

Roman Comer

Michael Eischen

Alexandria Hooks

Eve O’Donnell

Navdeep Petapalle

Levi Sponsel

Kory Stiles

Franklin High

Adelaide Edwards

Judy Hsu

Rinaz Jamal

Andrew Jiang

Zane King

Ridham Ohri

Morea Quick

Finnegan Saylor

Dorsa Taheri

Abby Webb

Independence High

Peyton Brandon

Connor Britt

Brendan Casner

Kate Honken-Krause

Elliot Lindsey

Anthony Palmliden

Dewang Sahay

Aditya Shreekanth

Nolensville High

Deepak Balamurugan

Desi Kelley

Samuel McCarthy

Bryce Russell

Emily Sherrill

Page High

Sreenesh Allu

Anna Avery

MacKenzie Ey

Olivia Lee

Nishanth Sundar

William Swallows

Ravenwood High

Jumana Ali Amghaiab

Oluwaseyi Amosun

Ajay Balaje

Shruti Chakraborty

Yash Deorah

Caelan Dunlea

Kyra Gianakos

Katelyn Green

Jack Herrmann

William Hoskins

Raphael Joseph

Qi-Jun Yeung

Manushri Kalasikam

Rohan Kilaru

Sonia Kripalani

Ariela Lowen

Arnav Mehta

Ankita Nair

Yug Patel

Thomas Pierce

Jason Wang

Chetan Yenigalla

Brayden Zhang

Summit High

Caroline Constantine

Paul Davis

Nathan Hoffman

Nathan Phillips

Source: WCS

More School News