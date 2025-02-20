WCS Across the Board – February 19, 2025

The Williamson County School Board approved the Family Tuition Rate for the 2025-26 school year and ENCORE camp fees at its February 18 meeting.
In Student Spotlights, the following high school students were celebrated for earning a perfect ACT composite score: Brentwood High’s Madeline Anderson, Rohan Dasgupta, Andrew Estrella and Cade McConnell; Centennial High’s Adison Edmondson, Keagan Goenner and Michael Rada; Franklin High’s Taggart Houghtaling, Evelyn Wang and Abby Webb; Nolensville High’s Deepak Balamurugan; Page High’s Adam Curwen, Mackenzie Ey, John Gray, Abby Riebau, Bailey Murray and Christopher Peck; Ravenwood High’s Jaxon Endres, Katelyn Green, William Hoskins, Claire Locke and Thomas Pierce; and Summit High’s Nathan Phillips.
Page High’s Bronson Claflin, Carson Bryan and Brandon Fox were recognized for their first-place win at the 2024 Student Television Network (STN) Challenge Competition for Best Public Service Announcement. Their teacher is David Holt.
In New Business, the Board:
- Approved the following 2024-25 School Board Budget Item:
- General Fund Amendment State Special Schools Transportation Reimbursement – $136,709
- Approved the Family Tuition Rate for 2025-26
- Approved the ENCORE Summer Program Fees for 2025-26
- Approved the 2024-25 Superintendent’s Evaluation Instrument
- Approved the following Board Policies on First Reading:
- Public Records Request
- Interscholastic Athletics
- Criminal Background Checks
- Line and Staff Relations
- Organization Charts (Deletion)
In Other Business, the Board:
- Approved the Agenda
- Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes:
- January 21, 2025 School Board Meeting Minutes
- The following Board Policies on First and Final Reading:
- Promotion and Retention
- City of Franklin Green Infrastructure Easement at Franklin High
- Request for Lease of the Cafeteria and Gymnasium at the Amanda H. North Elementary School by Ascent Church
- Tennis Storage Shed at Centennial High
- Shade Structure at Pearre Creek Elementary
- Batter’s Eye at Summit High
- Storage Shed at Fairview Elementary
- Outdoor Classroom at Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Field Trip Fee Requests
The meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.
The next regular School Board Meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m.
