WCS Across the Board – February 19, 2025



The Williamson County School Board approved the Family Tuition Rate for the 2025-26 school year and ENCORE camp fees at its February 18 meeting.

In Student Spotlights, the following high school students were celebrated for earning a perfect ACT composite score: Brentwood High’s Madeline Anderson, Rohan Dasgupta, Andrew Estrella and Cade McConnell; Centennial High’s Adison Edmondson, Keagan Goenner and Michael Rada; Franklin High’s Taggart Houghtaling, Evelyn Wang and Abby Webb; Nolensville High’s Deepak Balamurugan; Page High’s Adam Curwen, Mackenzie Ey, John Gray, Abby Riebau, Bailey Murray and Christopher Peck; Ravenwood High’s Jaxon Endres, Katelyn Green, William Hoskins, Claire Locke and Thomas Pierce; and Summit High’s Nathan Phillips.

Page High’s Bronson Claflin, Carson Bryan and Brandon Fox were recognized for their first-place win at the 2024 Student Television Network (STN) Challenge Competition for Best Public Service Announcement. Their teacher is David Holt.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2024-25 School Board Budget Item: General Fund Amendment State Special Schools Transportation Reimbursement – $136,709

Approved the Family Tuition Rate for 2025-26

Approved the ENCORE Summer Program Fees for 2025-26

Approved the 2024-25 Superintendent’s Evaluation Instrument

Approved the following Board Policies on First Reading: Public Records Request Interscholastic Athletics Criminal Background Checks Line and Staff Relations Organization Charts (Deletion)



In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: January 21, 2025 School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board Policies on First and Final Reading: Promotion and Retention City of Franklin Green Infrastructure Easement at Franklin High Request for Lease of the Cafeteria and Gymnasium at the Amanda H. North Elementary School by Ascent Church Tennis Storage Shed at Centennial High Shade Structure at Pearre Creek Elementary Batter’s Eye at Summit High Storage Shed at Fairview Elementary Outdoor Classroom at Chapman’s Retreat Elementary Field Trip Fee Requests



The meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board Meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email