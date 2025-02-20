WCS Across the Board – February 19, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-


The Williamson County School Board approved the Family Tuition Rate for the 2025-26 school year and ENCORE camp fees at its February 18 meeting.

In Student Spotlights, the following high school students were celebrated for earning a perfect ACT composite score: Brentwood High’s Madeline Anderson, Rohan Dasgupta, Andrew Estrella and Cade McConnell; Centennial High’s Adison Edmondson, Keagan Goenner and Michael Rada; Franklin High’s Taggart Houghtaling, Evelyn Wang and Abby Webb; Nolensville High’s Deepak Balamurugan; Page High’s Adam Curwen, Mackenzie Ey, John Gray, Abby Riebau, Bailey Murray and Christopher Peck; Ravenwood High’s Jaxon Endres, Katelyn Green, William Hoskins, Claire Locke and Thomas Pierce; and Summit High’s Nathan Phillips.

Page High’s Bronson Claflin, Carson Bryan and Brandon Fox were recognized for their first-place win at the 2024 Student Television Network (STN) Challenge Competition for Best Public Service Announcement. Their teacher is David Holt.

In New Business, the Board:

  • Approved the following 2024-25 School Board Budget Item:
    • General Fund Amendment State Special Schools Transportation Reimbursement – $136,709
  • Approved the Family Tuition Rate for 2025-26
  • Approved the ENCORE Summer Program Fees for 2025-26
  • Approved the 2024-25 Superintendent’s Evaluation Instrument
  • Approved the following Board Policies on First Reading:
    • Public Records Request
    • Interscholastic Athletics
    • Criminal Background Checks
    • Line and Staff Relations
    • Organization Charts (Deletion)

In Other Business, the Board:

  • Approved the Agenda
  • Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes:
    • January 21, 2025 School Board Meeting Minutes
    • The following Board Policies on First and Final Reading:
      • Promotion and Retention
    • City of Franklin Green Infrastructure Easement at Franklin High
    • Request for Lease of the Cafeteria and Gymnasium at the Amanda H. North Elementary School by Ascent Church
    • Tennis Storage Shed at Centennial High
    • Shade Structure at Pearre Creek Elementary
    • Batter’s Eye at Summit High
    • Storage Shed at Fairview Elementary
    • Outdoor Classroom at Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
    • Field Trip Fee Requests

The meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board Meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Source: WCS
