Everything New Coming to Hulu March 2025

Everything new coming to Hulu for March 2025.

March 1, 2025:

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Aliens (1986)

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)

The Amateur (1982)

American Hustle En Español (2013)

American Hustle (2013)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

Anger Management (2003)

Big (1988)

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Brooklyn (2015)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

High Fidelity (2000)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Life Of Pi (2012)

Lincoln (2012)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Other Guys En Español (2010)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Predators (2010)

The Predator (2018)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Prometheus (2012)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Sideways (2004)

The Social Network (2010)

The Wrestler (2008)

Think Like A Man Too En Español (2014)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

The Truman Show (1998)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

True Grit (2010)

The Ugly Truth En Español (2009)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Unbreakable (2000)

Wadjda (2013)

War Horse (2011)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

Whatever Works En Español (2009)

Whatever Works (2009)

Wild Target (2010)

March 2, 2025:

The Oscars: Special Premiere

Love Again (2023)

Love Again En Español (2023)

March 3, 2025:

Sensory Overload

March 4, 2025:

The Gutter (2024)

March 6, 2025:

Deli Boys: Complete Season 1

March 7, 2025:

The Banger Sisters (2002)

Classified (2024)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Hellboy: The Crooked Man (2024)

The Inner Portrait (2025)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

March 8, 2025:

Babylon (2022)

Babylon En Español (2022)

March 10, 2025:

American Idol: Season 8 Premiere

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere

The Benefactor (2015)

Ca$h (2010)

Hesher (2010)

March 11, 2025:

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere

New Life (2023)

March 12, 2025:

Murai In Love: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 2

The Conners: Complete Seasons 1-5

March 13, 2025:

Control Freak: Film Premiere

After the First 48: Season 9B

American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1

Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith: Complete Season 1

Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1

Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5

Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 26

The Boston Strangler

The First 48: Critical Minutes

Monster Hunter (2020)

Stepmom from Hell

March 14, 2025:

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere

Fight Club (1999)

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (2024)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Prestige (2006)

True Lies (1994)

March 15, 2025:

Premonition (2007)

Premonition En Español (2007)

The Roundup: No Way Out (2024)

The Roundup: Punishment (2024)

March 17, 2025:

The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1

Anora (2024)

March 18, 2025:

Carol (2015)

Exhibiting Forgiveness (2024)

March 19, 2025:

Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere

Good American Family: Series Premiere

Hyper Knife: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)

Magi: Complete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)

Rega Crimson: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 20, 2025:

O’Dessa: Film Premiere

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 2

Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray in Tuscany: Complete Season 1

Trapped in the Rocky Mountains

March 21, 2025:

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 22, 2025:

The Jesus Music (2021)

March 23, 2025:

The Machine (2023)

The Machine En Español (2023)

March 24, 2025:

Wildflower (2022)

March 25, 2025:

Big Boys: Complete Season 3

Dandelion (2024)

March 26, 2025:

The Conners: Complete Season 6

March 27, 2025:

The Conners: Season 8 Premiere

Alone: Complete Season 11

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4

Find My Country House: Complete Season 1

March 28, 2025:

Chosen Family (2024)

The Line (2023)

March 31, 2025:

The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Alex Cross (2012)

Bachelorette (2012)

