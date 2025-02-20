Everything New Coming to Hulu March 2025

Michael Carpenter
Everything new coming to Hulu for March 2025.

March 1, 2025:

  • Akeelah And The Bee (2006)
  • Alien (1979)
  • Alien 3 (1992)
  • Alien Resurrection (1997)
  • Alien Vs. Predator (2004)
  • Alien: Covenant (2017)
  • Aliens (1986)
  • Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)
  • The Amateur (1982)
  • American Hustle En Español (2013)
  • American Hustle (2013)
  • The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
  • Anger Management (2003)
  • Big (1988)
  • Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)
  • Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
  • Brooklyn (2015)
  • Couples Retreat (2009)
  • Crazy Heart (2010)
  • Dangerous Beauty (1998)
  • Firehouse Dog (2007)
  • Good Will Hunting (1997)
  • High Fidelity (2000)
  • Jojo Rabbit (2019)
  • L.A. Confidential (1997)
  • The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
  • The Legend of Zorro (2005)
  • Life Of Pi (2012)
  • Lincoln (2012)
  • My Cousin Vinny (1992)
  • The Other Guys (2010)
  • The Other Guys En Español (2010)
  • Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
  • Predator (1987)
  • Predator 2 (1990)
  • Predators (2010)
  • The Predator (2018)
  • The Princess Bride (1987)
  • Prometheus (2012)
  • Pulp Fiction (1994)
  • Sideways (2004)
  • The Social Network (2010)
  • The Wrestler (2008)
  • Think Like A Man Too En Español (2014)
  • Think Like a Man Too (2014)
  • The Truman Show (1998)
  • 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
  • True Grit (2010)
  • The Ugly Truth En Español (2009)
  • The Ugly Truth (2009)
  • Unbreakable (2000)
  • Wadjda (2013)
  • War Horse (2011)
  • Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
  • Whatever Works En Español (2009)
  • Whatever Works (2009)
  • Wild Target (2010)

March 2, 2025:

  • The Oscars: Special Premiere
  • Love Again (2023)
  • Love Again En Español (2023)

March 3, 2025:

  • Sensory Overload

March 4, 2025:

  • The Gutter (2024)

March 6, 2025:

  • Deli Boys: Complete Season 1

March 7, 2025:

  • The Banger Sisters (2002)
  • Classified (2024)
  • Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
  • Hellboy: The Crooked Man (2024)
  • The Inner Portrait (2025)
  • Notes On A Scandal (2006)

March 8, 2025:

  • Babylon (2022)
  • Babylon En Español (2022)

March 10, 2025:

  • American Idol: Season 8 Premiere
  • The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere
  • The Benefactor (2015)
  • Ca$h (2010)
  • Hesher (2010)

March 11, 2025:

  • Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere
  • New Life (2023)

March 12, 2025:

  • Murai In Love: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 2
  • The Conners: Complete Seasons 1-5

March 13, 2025:

  • Control Freak: Film Premiere
  • After the First 48: Season 9B
  • American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1
  • Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith: Complete Season 1
  • Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1
  • Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1
  • Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5
  • Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1
  • The First 48: Complete Season 26
  • The Boston Strangler
  • The First 48: Critical Minutes
  • Monster Hunter (2020)
  • Stepmom from Hell

March 14, 2025:

  • Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere
  • Fight Club (1999)
  • Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (2024)
  • The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
  • The Prestige (2006)
  • True Lies (1994)

March 15, 2025:

  • Premonition (2007)
  • Premonition En Español (2007)
  • The Roundup: No Way Out (2024)
  • The Roundup: Punishment (2024)

March 17, 2025:

  • The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1
  • Anora (2024)

March 18, 2025:

  • Carol (2015)
  • Exhibiting Forgiveness (2024)

March 19, 2025:

  • Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere
  • Good American Family: Series Premiere
  • Hyper Knife: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)
  • Magi: Complete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)
  • Rega Crimson: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 20, 2025:

  • O’Dessa: Film Premiere
  • My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 2
  • Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys: Complete Season 1
  • The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition: Complete Season 1
  • Rachael Ray in Tuscany: Complete Season 1
  • Trapped in the Rocky Mountains

March 21, 2025:

  • The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 22, 2025:

  • The Jesus Music (2021)

March 23, 2025:

  • The Machine (2023)
  • The Machine En Español (2023)

March 24, 2025:

  • Wildflower (2022)

March 25, 2025:

  • Big Boys: Complete Season 3
  • Dandelion (2024)

March 26, 2025:

  • The Conners: Complete Season 6

March 27, 2025:

  • The Conners: Season 8 Premiere
  • Alone: Complete Season 11
  • Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
  • Find My Country House: Complete Season 1

March 28, 2025:

  • Chosen Family (2024)
  • The Line (2023)

March 31, 2025:

  • The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Alex Cross (2012)
  • Bachelorette (2012)



