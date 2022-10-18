Maury County Sheriff’s Dept. Searching for Missing Woman

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Jaden Leigh Carpenter, aka “Shug” who is currently missing.

The family hasn’t spoken with her in over a week. She is known to use Snapchat to communicate with family and friends.

She is described as a white female, 5’6″ with blue eyes and brown hair. She also has two tattoos: one across her chest that reads “Baby Girl” and a Barbwire tattoo around the right wrist with the name “Ava.”

She is known to stay in Maury County and Williamson County Areas but information suggests she could also be out of state at this time.

If you have information on this person or information about where she could be, call (931) 375-8693 or email sobrien@maurycounty-tn.gov.