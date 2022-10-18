Drama People Presents ‘Sense & Sensibility’ at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center This December

Drama People will produce an original adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel Sense and Sensibility at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center (112 Everbright Ave, Franklin, TN 37064), on December 1 and 2, 2022.

Sit back and enjoy the charming, funny, and heartwarming world of Regency-era England as the Dashwood sisters try to find that singular most important thing in life: a good husband. Strong, stoic Elinor guards her emotions closely, while her impassioned and emotional sister Marianne gives her heart away perhaps too freely. They journey from the English countryside to the heart of London as they learn to love (and, I’m afraid, lose) the men in their lives, but most importantly they come to appreciate each other’s perspective on life.

The show is written and directed by Franklin native Kate Etue. Producer Heather Wall mentors a completely student-led crew to design costumes, set, lighting and tech, under the guidance of Stage Manager Elijah d’Artenay and Production Assistant Xavier Bradford.

Senior Ellie Jennings and junior Meaghan Casey play Elinor and Marianne Dashwood.

Senior Laina Scott and freshman Allie Paxon round out the Dashwood family in the roles of Mrs. Dashwood and Margaret.

As for scoundrels and gentlemen in the show: senior Connor McCann plays the role of John Willoughby, junior Garrett Penner plays Edward Ferrars, and freshman Josh Westerbeek plays Colonel Brandon. Seniors Hope Garner and Micah Martinez play the hilarious duo Mrs. Jennings and Sir John Middleton.

They are joined by senior Haven Zimmerman as Lady Middleton. Sophomore McKinley Zimmerman and senior Annabelle York play the mismatched husband-and-wife pair, Mr. and Charlotte Palmer, and the pair double their roles as servants Thomas and Betsy.

Rounding out the cast is senior Tim Johnson as John Dashwood and sophomore Zoie Bradford as his horrid wife, Fanny. Olivia Jennings plays the role of Lucy Steele, Caleb Hatchett is in the role of doctor, and Solomon Foriest is in the roles of the butler and shop clerk.

Tickets are available online HERE. Email kate.etue@gmail.com for group sales info.

Show times are December 1 and 2 at 7:00 pm, and a matinee on December 2 at 1:00 pm.

The theater is located on Columbia Ave., near downtown Franklin.

Ticket holders may receive 15% off dinner before the show at Izzy’s Feel Good Food on Columbia Ave.

