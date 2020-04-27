Matthew West created a new song called “Quarantine Life” and in just a few days, the video has been viewed over 2 million times.

West covers things like missing going to Starbucks, not knowing what day it is, and Friday night shopping for toilet paper, and even Tiger King.

In the video, West enlisted his wife and two daughters for the video with a nod to a popular Tik Tok dance while wearing masks.

Via Facebook, West shared, “We’ve all been living that #QuarantineLife So, I wrote a song about it. Had to release a little bit of the crazy! Hope it puts a smile on your face. P.S. my wife is still mad about the lyrics in the 2nd verse.”

Curious about the second verse, West says, “Everyday my girl’s complaining, cause they closed the salon, now she’s looking like a stranger to me, I always thought she was a blonde..”

About Matthew West

Matthew West is a five-time GRAMMY® nominee, a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner, and a 2018 Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (Artist) recipient. He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a K-LOVE Fan Award and named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year.

A recipient of the Rich Mullins Impact Award, West also received a Primetime Emmy® Award nomination for Original Music & Lyrics for the title track for the feature film “The Heart of Christmas.” He has been awarded a RIAA Gold certification for his single “Hello, My Name Is” and RIAA Platinum certification for the song “The Motions.” In addition to his own recording career, he has co-hosted the K-LOVE Fan Awards five times and has more than 130 songwriting credits to his name, including cuts by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, Mandisa, Danny Gokey and others, along with back-to-back No. 1 songs by Casting Crowns including their recent single, “Nobody,” which features West.