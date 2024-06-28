Man Fatally Shoots Girlfriend, Takes Own Life in Murfreesboro

June 28, 2024 – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating the shooting death of a woman by her boyfriend who turned the gun on himself, taking his own life.

The couple has been identified as Margarette Barksdale, 37, and James Shannon, 29. Officers found them in an upstairs bedroom of a townhome on Nightshade Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday, after neighbors called 911.

Personnel from Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services performed CPR and other medical care. Barksdale and Shannon were both pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigations indicated Shannon shot his girlfriend and then himself after a domestic altercation.

The case remains under investigation.

If you are in a domestic violence relationship or know someone who is, help is available. You can also contact the Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center in Murfreesboro at 615-896-2012. Or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 at any time.

Source: Murfreesboro TN Police Department

