



Luke Combs recently performed in an empty Brentwood Skate Center for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Show.

Combs performed his current single “Lovin on You” in the empty roller rink. “Lovin on You” is co-written by Combs, Ray Fulcher, and Thomas Archer.

During the show, Fallon revealed Combs #1 record What You See is What You Get is RIAA platinum. Combs has made history this week as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—breaking Taylor Swift’s previously held record at 24 weeks.

The achievement comes as What You See Is What You Get once again tops the chart this week, while his 2017 debut, This One’s For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1—tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain’s Come On Over in 1997.



