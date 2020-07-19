



Black Diamond Culinary, offering gourmet hands-on cooking classes, recently opened in Cool Springs at 615 Bakers Bridge Road.

An official ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, July 21 with Williamson Inc. The ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 am. Those interested in attending need to register for the event here.

Black Diamond Culinary will offer cooking classes that will include four and five-course dining experiences, bread making, pasta making class, kids cookie classes, and more.

Classes are now open for July enrollment. Black Diamond Culinary recently held an open house inviting the community to visit the location.

Chef/owner of Black Diamond Culinary Kris LaFay McCorkle began her business seven years ago. It was a home-based business, providing private catering for weddings, parties, and events. McCorkle also made cakes and pastries for events. The business grew to include cooking classes.

With the success of the at-home cooking classes, Black Diamond Culinary sought out a brick and mortar location and after a year of searching, they found the Bakers Bridge location.

McCorkle teaches skills ranging from how to prepare a four-course meal to cookie classes. Each class will have a minimum of six participants and as many as 20.

Recently, Black Diamond Culinary hired local Chef Raquel “Rocky” Acevedo who has worked in a wide range of culinary jobs from server, management, prep cook to chef assistant.

Space will also be available for private bookings and parties. Follow Black Diamond Culinary on Facebook for the latest updates.



