I Love Juice Bar and Taziki’s Partners With Red Cross

As the one-year anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that swept across Tennessee approaches in early March, Fresh Hospitality concepts I Love Juice Bar and Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe are coming together for a February fundraiser to support the Nashville Area American Red Cross.

Beginning February 1, I Love Juice Bar and Taziki’s will donate $1 from every soup sold at select locations in Middle Tennessee. Each concept will also offer guests the opportunity to add a $1 donation to their purchases throughout the month.

Participating locations include I Love Juice Bars in Belle Meade, Berry Hill, Brentwood, Germantown, The Gulch and Mt. Juliet, and Tazikis’ in Brentwood, Cool Springs, Franklin, Green Hills, The Gulch, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet and Nashville’s West End.

Rachel Layton, Managing Partner at I Love Juice Bar who joined the concept after three years as VP of Marketing at Taziki’s, notes how crucial the Red Cross was in efforts to support those who were affected by the tornado that swept through in March 2020.

“As a Fresh Hospitality family, we banded together after the tornadoes to donate our time and countless meals all across town,” Layton said. “The Red Cross was there every step of the way helping to provide shelter, food, volunteers, mental health resources and so much more to those in need. We worked closely with the Red Cross in the days and weeks immediately after the tornadoes, and we are proud to continue supporting their efforts today.”

The bond between the two Fresh concepts goes beyond Layton’s tie to the two brands. Both focus on making healthy food approachable and doing in a fast and convenient way for guests from all walks of life. Both brands are very philanthropic in nature and are deeply invested in serving the Nashville community for many years.

“We realize that too often after a traumatic event, people have a tendency to forget that the need can still be there, even a year later,” said Dale Wasem, Taziki’s Nashville Operating Partner. “We want the communities and individuals whose lives were heavily impacted by these events to know that we are here for them regardless.”

To learn more about I Love Juice Bar, visit www.ilovejuicebar.com. To learn more about Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, visit www.tazikis.com.