Mori Luggage at CoolSprings Galleria Closes

Essential travel store Mori Luggage, located inside the CoolSprings Galleria, has closed.

The store closed for business on December 24.

Related Reading: Christopher & Banks is closing 400 stores

Based in Atlanta, Mori Luggage & Gifts is a family-owned luggage and gifts specialty retailer. Betty and Jean Mori founded the company in 1971 and serve as vice president and CEO respectively. Their son, John Mori, served as president. At one point Mori operated 26 stores throughout Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida.

In 2018, the family-owned business sold to Bergman Luggage where they operate stores under the Mori Luggage name. Bergman states they are one of the largest online luggage and travel accessory retailers in the country.

The only other store listed in Tennessee is located in Knoxville at the West Town Mall.