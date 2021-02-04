Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for February 1, 2021

From Jeff Price: 2/1/2021

THIS IS THE FIFTH POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144. More wrestling news here.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 141 1 2 CLEVELAND 132 2 3 WILSON CENTRAL 120 3 4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 109 4 5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 94 5 6 FATHER RYAN 74 7 7 SUMMIT 54 9 TIE OAKLAND 54 11 9 PIGEON FORGE 39 10 10 MCCALLIE 37 8 11 BLACKMAN 36 11 12 SCIENCE HILL 20 12

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: DOBYNS-BENNETT, FAIRVIEW, MBA