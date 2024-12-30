Local Town Named One of the Most Eccentric Towns in Tennessee

World Atlas recently released a new study titled “7 Most Eccentric Towns in Tennessee” and one local town made the list.

The cities on the list are not some of the biggest in Tennessee, like Nashville or Memphis, but smaller with unique offerings.

Making the list is Leiper’s Fork. In talking about the small community, they shared, “An eclectic mix of southern cottages, country music, art galleries, and distilleries defines the tiny village of Leiper’s Fork, home to about 650 residents. While in town, visitors should stop by Fox & Locke, a southern-style restaurant that doubles as a country music venue, with big names like Carrie Underwood occasionally rolling up for a performance.”

World Atlas failed to mention the small community has a growing list of celebrities who call it home, and you often might find a music video at the local breakfast spot; read more here.

Below is the complete list of small towns on the list.

Jonesborough

Granville

Tracy City

McMinnville

Sewanee

Lynchburg

Leiper’s Fork

