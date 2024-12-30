American Idol Alum Emmy Russell is Expecting First Baby

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Disney/Eric McCandless

Granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn and American Idol Alum Emmy Russell is expecting her first baby, reports People Magazine. 

Russell shared that she and her partner, Tyler Ward, are expecting a baby. The exciting news was shared during a live taping of Got it from a Momma podcast where Russell appeared with her mother, Patsy Russell.

“I’m so excited that right out of American Idol – I didn’t know. So, you know, that’s kind of been the journey,” Russell shared. “I’m so excited.”

Russell competed in American Idol Season 22, where she made it to the top five contestants. She auditioned with an original song “Skinny” and covered her grandmother’s song “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articlePhoto of the Day: December 30, 2024
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here