American Idol Alum Emmy Russell is Expecting First Baby

Granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn and American Idol Alum Emmy Russell is expecting her first baby, reports People Magazine.

Russell shared that she and her partner, Tyler Ward, are expecting a baby. The exciting news was shared during a live taping of Got it from a Momma podcast where Russell appeared with her mother, Patsy Russell.

“I’m so excited that right out of American Idol – I didn’t know. So, you know, that’s kind of been the journey,” Russell shared. “I’m so excited.”

Russell competed in American Idol Season 22, where she made it to the top five contestants. She auditioned with an original song “Skinny” and covered her grandmother’s song “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

