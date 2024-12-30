Photo of the Day: December 30, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Jon Pardi has made a tradition of his spirited big band holiday run, this year hitting the stage for five festive THE CHRISTMAS SHOW dates.

Offstage, Pardi donated $50,000 to support local charities in each city he visited. Jon and Summer Pardi’s Starlight Fund supports general youth enrichment, especially in trade, agriculture, and construction. The fund aims to empower the next generation to thrive professionally and cultivate a workforce that excels and contributes meaningfully to their communities. Its mission is to provide resources and opportunities to organizations supporting those in need, focusing on those pursuing hands-on skills and education in these important fields. To learn more about the Starlight Foundation, visit www.cfmt.org/starlight.

