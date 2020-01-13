Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Family Night at Chick-fil-A
WHAT: Chick-fil-A Thoroughbred Square hosts Family Night on Tuesday from 4-7pm with food, fun, winter crafts and Sean the Balloon Guy.
WHEN: Tuesday, January 14, 4pm – 7pm
WHERE: Chick-fil-A Thoroughbred Square, 3063 Mallory Ln, Franklin
2. Focus the New Year with Meditation
WHAT: The new year is a time to create a clean slate and bring joy, peace, and relaxation into your daily life. This lecture and meditation session is facilitated by Zelma Chamberlain, M.Ed.
Brief Bio for Zelma Chamberlain, M. Ed:
Zelma Pierce Chamberlain, M.Ed, is a retired educator with over 20 years of experience working with a non-traditional school population. Zelma has been meditating for over 35 years and has found that meditation is key to living a life of peace and love. Coping with stressful situations is not easy, however, meditation allows her the opportunity to navigate life’s challenges with grace and serenity.
Zelma is a National Women’s Retreat Coordinator for a non- profit organization. She facilitates and presents at women’s retreats throughout the country teaching a meditative technique that is widely respected and provides numerous benefits. Many have found her presentations direct, engaging and resonating with practical experiences that are enjoyed by all.
WHEN: Tuesday, January 14, 6pm – 7pm
WHERE: Nolensville Library, 915 Oldham Dr, Nolensville
3. Disney’s Aladdin Kids
WHAT: Welcome to Agrabah and the Academy Award-winning adventure of the street rat who became a prince! Based on the iconic animated film, with an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, Disney’s Aladdin KIDS is sure to send audiences soaring on a flying carpet ride filled with romance and adventure. Now updated in the Binder format! When the street urchin, Aladdin, vies for the attention of the beautiful princess, Jasmine, he uses a genie’s magic power to become a prince in order to marry her. Iago, Jafar, the Genie, and more are here in Disney’s Aladdin KIDS, a musical adventure filled with magic, mayhem and the power of love. Specific to Disney’s Aladdin KIDS are the Djinn, a group of unique stage magicians who execute the magical moments of the show. Performed by the talented youth of Act Too Players.
WHEN: Friday, January 17, 5pm & 7:30pm and Saturday, January 18, 10am & 1pm
WHERE: Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St, Franklin
4. Family Mondays at the Frist
WHAT: The Frist loves families! Bring the whole family to the museum for the price of one adult admission (members free)! Join The Frist on the second Monday of the month for special programming, including trilingual storytime (in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language), family tours (with ASL interpretation), and Martin ArtQuest® Gallery—open exclusively to families on these dates!
Schedule:
10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. MAQ is reserved just for families. Groups are welcome for the rest of the month.
10:30 a.m. Storytime in the Galleries (English, Spanish, and ASL)
11:00 a.m. Family Walk-Up Tour (ASL interpretation provided)
1:30 p.m. Public Walk-Up Tour
Café: 15% off children’s menu
Gift shop: 10% off children’s items; members receive 20%
WHEN: Monday, January 13, 10am – 2pm
WHERE: Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway, Nashville
5. Clean Eating For The Whole Family
WHAT: Do you want your kiddos to eat healthy, but they seem to turn their noses up at all your ideas? Do you just need some easy buttons?
Join Calley Gerber for a quick overview of how clean eating can help your family including:
Snack/meal ideas
What to look for/watch out for with packaged foods
Grocery lists
And how to get PROTEIN AND FIBER!
Bring your questions and the kiddos! Light snacks and samples will also be provided 🙂 Bonus points if you take our 10 am Barre All Levels class prior!
*Disclaimer: Calley Gerber is a Regional Vice President with Arbonne and will recommend a few of their plant based products that she loves, but this is more of a broad overview of helping kids/families eat clean vs. an Arbonne overview!
WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 11am – 11:30am
WHERE: Neighborhood Barre Brentwood, 7010 Executive Center Dr, Ste 102, Brentwood