Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

2. Focus the New Year with Meditation

WHAT: The new year is a time to create a clean slate and bring joy, peace, and relaxation into your daily life. This lecture and meditation session is facilitated by Zelma Chamberlain, M.Ed.

Brief Bio for Zelma Chamberlain, M. Ed:

Zelma Pierce Chamberlain, M.Ed, is a retired educator with over 20 years of experience working with a non-traditional school population. Zelma has been meditating for over 35 years and has found that meditation is key to living a life of peace and love. Coping with stressful situations is not easy, however, meditation allows her the opportunity to navigate life’s challenges with grace and serenity.

Zelma is a National Women’s Retreat Coordinator for a non- profit organization. She facilitates and presents at women’s retreats throughout the country teaching a meditative technique that is widely respected and provides numerous benefits. Many have found her presentations direct, engaging and resonating with practical experiences that are enjoyed by all.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 14, 6pm – 7pm

WHERE: Nolensville Library, 915 Oldham Dr, Nolensville