William “Bill” George Field age 73 of Brentwood, TN passed away January 9, 2020.

Bill received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1968. He was an executive auditor with American Family Insurance serving as a Senior Underwriter.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernice Field.

Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kay Field; daughter, Lindsay (Brett) Haugen; son, William Todd (Jaime) Field; grandchildren, Gracie and Zachary Field and Addy Haugen; sister, Barbara Ellefson.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com