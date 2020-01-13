New Custom Auto Shop Gives Cars the Glamorous Touch

If your vehicle’s in need of some TLC, Auto Glam’s got you covered.

The Franklin-based auto custom shop is a one-stop shop offering everything from window tinting and auto detailing to ceramic coating, full-service car wash service, and custom car wraps.

For Auto Glam, presentation is key.

“We provide a glamorous automotive experience. Anything you want to do to your vehicle to give it that sporty, glamorous, classy look, we can definitely do,” says Co-Owner Joe Aranda.

Aranda and Co-Owner Jason Bogard combined their auto expertise and opened Auto Glam in July 2019 after previously owning their own shops. With Bogard’s experience in auto detailing and ceramic coating, and Aranda’s knowledge in window tinting, custom car wraps, commercial print work, and detailing, the owners felt they could better serve customers through a partnership.

“We are customer service and quality minded. We’re good at what we do and our services are ever changing and improving to meet the needs of our customers,” says Aranda. “Jason and I are also involved in the labor process. We lead our team by example.”

The owners, who are also military veterans, say they’ve received a warm welcome to Franklin since launching the business.

“It’s been great. Our growth has been phenomenal — better than we expected for the time. The community has received us with open arms and have been very happy with our services,” Aranda says.

With six months of service under their belt, Aranda says customers have especially favored Auto Glam’s car wash, detailing, and window tinting services. Customers have also taken advantage of the shop’s monthly packages, which provides discounts on services for repeat visits.

“Our packages not only help protect your car by minimizing potential scratching and damage, but when you come consistently to the same place, it’s the feel of family, a key thing we try to convey. We get to know your vehicle and see what’s happened during the week and make suggestions for a course of action to correct it.”

Looking into 2020, Aranda’s optimistic about the future and excited to help people get a fresh start in the New Year.

“It’s always good to have a clean car. It’s kinda like making your bed in the morning before you go to work and you have a clean house. It makes you feel good about yourself.”

For more information about Auto Glam visit www.autoglamtn.com.

Get in touch with Auto Glam:

1004 Center Point Place, Franklin, TN 37064

Office (615) 794-2410