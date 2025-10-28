Live Nation to Open New Nashville Venue Called The Truth

Live Nation announced, via social media, that a new venue called The Truth will open in Nashville.

Stating, “Step inside Nashville’s new stage: The Truth. Built for songwriters, dreamers, and 4,400 fans—coming to Music City in 2026. A new stage inspired by a timeless promise: ‘All you need to write a good song is three chords and The Truth.’”

The video announcement shows a Lyric Lobby, where a large chandelier projects the lyrics from the performance. There will also be a setlist studio where you can receive a letterpress of that night’s setlist from the artists and the music hall where the live performances take place. In addition, there will be a whiskey lounge called Harlan’s along with a Vinyl Lounge, a place to listen to music and enjoy the rooftop view.

The new venue will be located in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood, according to the venue’s website, joining Pastis, Hermes , Soho House, and more. What’s unclear is whether, in the ever-growing neighborhood, any new parking structures will be built to accommodate the 4,400-seat venue.

