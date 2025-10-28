Live Nation to Open New Nashville Venue Called The Truth

Live Nation announced, via social media, that a new venue called The Truth will open in Nashville.
Stating, “Step inside Nashville’s new stage: The Truth. Built for songwriters, dreamers, and 4,400 fans—coming to Music City in 2026. A new stage inspired by a timeless promise: ‘All you need to write a good song is three chords and The Truth.’”
The video announcement shows a Lyric Lobby, where a large chandelier projects the lyrics from the performance. There will also be a setlist studio where you can receive a letterpress of that night’s setlist from the artists and the music hall where the live performances take place. In addition, there will be a whiskey lounge called Harlan’s along with a Vinyl Lounge, a place to listen to music and enjoy the rooftop view.
The new venue will be located in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood, according to the venue’s website, joining Pastis, Hermes, Soho House, and more. What’s unclear is whether, in the ever-growing neighborhood, any new parking structures will be built to accommodate the 4,400-seat venue.
