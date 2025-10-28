Studio Tenn’s White Christmas Brings Broadway Stars to Franklin

Dreams of a white Christmas will soon come true as Studio Tenn prepares to kick off the holiday season with a dazzling, Broadway-caliber production of “White Christmas,” running Thursday, December 4, 2025, through Sunday, December 21, at Turner Theater inside The Factory at Franklin.

Based on Irving Berlin’s classic song of the same name, the beloved musical follows WWII veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they team up with a pair of singing sisters for a holiday show at a cozy Vermont inn. The story is a magical tale of friendship, romance and holiday cheer, wrapped in breathtaking choreography and unforgettable music, including “White Christmas,” “Sisters,” “Snow,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep” and so many more.

Due to overwhelming excitement surrounding “White Christmas,” Studio Tenn will operate on a true Broadway schedule for the first time in its 16-year history, presenting eight performances a week, including weekend matinee and evening shows.

That’s not all that makes this production of “White Christmas” special. In a remarkable nod to its Broadway roots, Studio Tenn received special permission from Tony-nominated choreographer Randy Skinner to remount his original choreography from the Broadway musical first performed 25 years ago.

“This is Broadway magic right here in Franklin,” said Patrick Cassidy, director of “White Christmas” and Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director. “‘White Christmas’ captures what makes the holiday season so special. It’s the kind of show that reminds me why I fell in love with musical theatre, and I know it will do the same for our audiences, especially with the cast we’re honored to have on the Turner Theater stage.”

Fresh off a 10-year Broadway run in “The Book of Mormon,” Ben Laxton will play Bob Wallace, the role made famous by Bing Crosby in the 1954 film adaptation of “White Christmas.” The Belmont University graduate was last seen on the Turner Theater stage as Bob Gaudio in Studio Tenn’s “Jersey Boys.” Jeremy Benton will make his Studio Tenn debut as Phil Davis, a role he’s portrayed on seven National Tours, and co-choreographer for the production. Benton recently delighted Nashville audiences as Bert in Nashville Rep’s “Mary Poppins!”

Lisa Karlin (Betty) and Elizabeth McGuire (Judy) will also make their Studio Tenn debuts as the iconic Haynes sisters. Karlin has multiple Broadway and National Tour credits, including “1776.” McGuire, a longtime collaborator of choreographer Randy Skinner, has performed in six productions of “42nd Street” and two of “White Christmas.” She will co-choreograph the Studio Tenn production alongside Benton, using Skinner’s original work.

With its Broadway-caliber cast and choreography, “White Christmas” is yet another example of the high-quality performances audiences have come to expect from Studio Tenn. The nonprofit regional theatre company continues to set the standard for professional theatre in the region, delivering productions that captivate and inspire audiences of all ages.

Get ready to ‘count your blessings instead of sheep’ and make unforgettable holiday memories —Studio Tenn’s ‘White Christmas’ is a show you won’t want to miss! Tickets, starting at just $50, are now available for purchase at studiotenn.com, the Turner Theater box office in The Factory or by calling (615) 541-8200. Discounted tickets are available for active military, veterans, students and educators who present their respective IDs at the Studio Tenn box office.

[Hometown Holidays]

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email