Hermes Officially Opens in Nashville

On October 18, 2025, Hermès strengthens its presence in the United States with the opening of its first store in Nashville, its 43rd in the country. This new destination in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood reimagines the architectural codes of the house’s craftsmanship in dialogue with the city’s eclectic soundtrack.

Set across two floors of a former hosiery factory, the store façade maintains its original 20th-century industrial charm, with the name of the house discreetly painted on the red brick and awnings added to the top-floor windows. The row of industrial windows on both sides of the building floods the interiors with natural light, complemented by an open floor plan that provides through-views, transparency and a seamless flow.

From the main entrance, visitors step inside the silk universe, fashion jewelry, and perfume and beauty areas, which open on the left toward the home universe and on the right toward the equestrian and leather goods areas. Bespoke materials, finishes and tonal effects define each realm, creating a distinctive framework that fosters a sense of intimacy for each experience.

Upstairs is the showcase of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and shoes, as well as a jewelry and watches salon. Throughout the space, visitors will discover special-edition pieces inspired by the capital of Tennessee, including an electric guitar crafted by the petit h métier, in ebony, walnut and leather, alongside a selection of Arceau watches featuring a vivid, music-inspired On Air carré illustration by French artist Carine Brancowitz.

The store design, created by the architectural agency RDAI in Paris, celebrates the city and its musical heritage, from blues to R&B, and nods to its legendary recording studios and country bars.

Familiar architectural vocabulary, such as the signature Grecques lighting and Faubourg mosaic, is arranged in a gradient of joyful tones, capturing the unbridled creativity of the boutique’s design. Cherrywood is present throughout, punctuated with dark, book-matched maple veneer – the type used in guitar making – against a shade palette of warm wooden hues and deep electric blue accents. Curved forms are intensified in the carpet motifs, as well as in the recessed ceilings, reminiscent of the spherical ripples of sound waves.

References to musical instruments and equipment abound, brought to life by exceptional craftsmanship. Behind the silks, multicolored metal panels evoke the buttons of a mixing desk, while the leather goods are framed by lacquered wood paneling fashioned like the bellows of an accordion. Meanwhile, the steps of the terrazzo staircase mirror the white keys of a piano, while the jewelry area features a metal mesh backdrop, reminiscent of the comb on the mouthpiece of a harmonica.

A hand-picked selection of artworks from the Émile Hermès collection and the Hermès Collection of Contemporary Photographs sparks a meaningful conversation between the equestrian soul of the house and the vibrant energy of the city. Each piece resonates with rhythm, music and color – from the high-contrast photography of Larry Fink’s Flute Player, to the quiet gestures in a stable captured in an oil painting, to the vivid neon lights of French artist Jean-Baptiste Petit’s late-night scene in Camel, from the 1984 series.

To mark the opening, Nashville-based artist Herb Williams has created a site-specific work for the windows, employing his celebrated sculpture practice – uniquely textured 3D objects meticulously constructed from colorful crayons. The display features a larger-than-life horse sculpture trotting through birch trees; a closer inspection reveals the trees are crafted from the keys of a piano.

The new boutique in Nashville is an opportunity to engage visitors in a conversation with the house through an imaginative and joyful environment that introduces them to the house’s variety of creations and craftsmanship.

Learn more about Hermes Nashville here.

