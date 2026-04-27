Franklin Rodeo to Add Preliminary Sheep Riding for Youth to Pre-Rodeo Fan Zone

A popular event at the Franklin Rodeo will have unlimited participants this year.

The sheep riding, or mutton bustin’, with kids 50 lbs. and under riding sheep, will take place with preliminary rounds in the rodeo’s Fan Zone on May 14-16, from 5-6:30 pm. The high scoring riders from the preliminaries will go on to ride during the rodeo each night.

Kids of any age can participate; they must weigh 50 pounds or less. The cost is $10 per child.

The top five scores from the Thursday and Friday preliminaries will qualify for a second ride during that night of rodeo; the top six scores from Saturday will ride Saturday night during the rodeo.

Mutton bustin’ is a fan favorite, said Rob Adams, chairman of the sheep riding committee and Franklin Noon Rotary Club member. Franklin Rodeo fans “come to watch the bull riding and the mutton bustin’,” he said. “They really enjoy it.”

Buckles will be awarded to each night’s qualifiers. Helmets and vests will be provided for each rider.

Parents or guardians will be required to fill out the mutton bustin’ release form found on the rodeo’s website at FranklinRodeo.com.

The mutton bustin’ is sponsored by Trace’s Oats. The Fan Zone, in front of the Williamson Co. Ag Expo Park, is sponsored by Hiller Plumbing HVAC and United Communications.

For more information on the mutton bustin’ or to purchase tickets, visit FranklinRodeo.com.

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The rodeo is May 14-16 with shows starting at 7 pm each night. Tickets range in price from $29-$52. Standing room only tickets are also available and are $24 for adults, $13 for ages 3-12, and are free for children 2 and under. The rodeo takes place at the Williamson Co. Ag Expo Park.