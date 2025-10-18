10/18/25: Mainly Clear and Warm, High 82.8, Wind Up to 15.8 mph

As of 1:50 PM on October 18, 2025, Williamson County is experiencing mainly clear skies with a temperature of 82.2°F. Winds are blowing at 12.7 mph, with no recorded precipitation.

Today’s peak temperature reached 82.8°F with a minimum of 61.3°F early in the day. Wind speeds have reached up to 15.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 4%. Skies have remained mostly clear, with no significant changes expected throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is forecasted to remain overcast with a low temperature of 71.6°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 15.8 mph, with precipitation chances persisting at a minimal 4%.

Residents can expect these mild conditions to continue with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.

Today’s Details High 83°F Low 61°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 83°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 47°F Rain: moderate Monday 68°F 42°F Clear sky Tuesday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 64°F 41°F Clear sky Thursday 71°F 45°F Overcast Friday 59°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

