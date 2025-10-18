10/18/25: Mainly Clear and Warm, High 82.8, Wind Up to 15.8 mph

By
Source Staff
-

As of 1:50 PM on October 18, 2025, Williamson County is experiencing mainly clear skies with a temperature of 82.2°F. Winds are blowing at 12.7 mph, with no recorded precipitation.

Today’s peak temperature reached 82.8°F with a minimum of 61.3°F early in the day. Wind speeds have reached up to 15.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 4%. Skies have remained mostly clear, with no significant changes expected throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is forecasted to remain overcast with a low temperature of 71.6°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 15.8 mph, with precipitation chances persisting at a minimal 4%.

Residents can expect these mild conditions to continue with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.

Today’s Details

High
83°F
Low
61°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
6:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 83°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Monday 68°F 42°F Clear sky
Tuesday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 64°F 41°F Clear sky
Thursday 71°F 45°F Overcast
Friday 59°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here