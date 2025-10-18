10/18/25: Mainly Clear and Warm, High 82.8, Wind Up to 15.8 mph

As of 1:50 PM on October 18, 2025, Williamson County is experiencing mainly clear skies with a temperature of 82.2°F. Winds are blowing at 12.7 mph, with no recorded precipitation.
Today’s peak temperature reached 82.8°F with a minimum of 61.3°F early in the day. Wind speeds have reached up to 15.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 4%. Skies have remained mostly clear, with no significant changes expected throughout the day.
Tonight, the weather is forecasted to remain overcast with a low temperature of 71.6°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 15.8 mph, with precipitation chances persisting at a minimal 4%.
Residents can expect these mild conditions to continue with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|83°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|68°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|67°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|64°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|71°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|59°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter