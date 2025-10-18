10/18/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Cooling to 72 After 83 High

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 79.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.6 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at 82.9°F and dropped to a low of 61.3°F earlier. The day remained predominantly overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 13.9 mph. The chance of precipitation stayed low at 4%, with no rainfall observed.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to continue being overcast. Temperatures will not drop drastically but are anticipated to reach a low of 71.8°F by the morning. Wind speeds will persist up to 13.9 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 4%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect steady weather conditions with no significant changes or weather alerts anticipated through the night of October 18, 2025.

Today’s Details

High
83°F
Low
61°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
6:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 83°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 48°F Rain: heavy
Monday 68°F 43°F Clear sky
Tuesday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 64°F 41°F Clear sky
Thursday 71°F 45°F Overcast
Friday 59°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here