10/18/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Cooling to 72 After 83 High

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 79.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.6 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at 82.9°F and dropped to a low of 61.3°F earlier. The day remained predominantly overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 13.9 mph. The chance of precipitation stayed low at 4%, with no rainfall observed.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to continue being overcast. Temperatures will not drop drastically but are anticipated to reach a low of 71.8°F by the morning. Wind speeds will persist up to 13.9 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 4%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect steady weather conditions with no significant changes or weather alerts anticipated through the night of October 18, 2025.

Today’s Details High 83°F Low 61°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 83°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 48°F Rain: heavy Monday 68°F 43°F Clear sky Tuesday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 64°F 41°F Clear sky Thursday 71°F 45°F Overcast Friday 59°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate

