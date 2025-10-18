10/18/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Cooling to 72 After 83 High

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 79.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.6 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperature peaked at 82.9°F and dropped to a low of 61.3°F earlier. The day remained predominantly overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 13.9 mph. The chance of precipitation stayed low at 4%, with no rainfall observed.
Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to continue being overcast. Temperatures will not drop drastically but are anticipated to reach a low of 71.8°F by the morning. Wind speeds will persist up to 13.9 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 4%.
Residents of Williamson County can expect steady weather conditions with no significant changes or weather alerts anticipated through the night of October 18, 2025.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|83°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|48°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|68°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|67°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|64°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|71°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|59°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter