Franklin High Band Hosts Inaugural Golf Tournament

The Franklin High Band will host its inaugural golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, June 8.

Families, supporters and golfers of all skill levels are welcome to enjoy contests, prizes and opportunities to engage with the Franklin High Band community. Funds raised will be used to purchase instruments and equipment.

Participants may register online as individuals or teams. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and community partners looking to show their support.

The tournament will begin at 12:30 p.m. and take place at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin.

For additional information about registration or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Franklin High Band Boosters .

Source: WCS

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