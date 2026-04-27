BGA’s 87th Annual Tug-of-War Pits 350+ Students in Battle Over the Harpeth River

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) Upper School students will participate in the school’s 87th tug-of-war over the Harpeth River on Wednesday, April 29 at 2 p.m. The tug, one of the largest in the world, pits the school’s 350-plus Upper School students in a battle over the river on Highway 96 near the Westhaven subdivision.

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BGA’s tug-of-war is a tradition dating back to 1935 as a competition between the independent school’s two literary societies, the Greers and the Platos. All BGA faculty, staff and fourth through 12th grade students are assigned to a society. Throughout each school year, the BGA societies compete in quiz bowls, service participation challenges, field events and other competitions culminating in the annual tug. The Platos currently lead the Greers with a record of 44-40 with two official ties.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a coeducational, college preparatory school for grades Pre-K through 12 th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.