Rocky Horror to Celebrate 50 Years with Nashville Symphony

On Tuesday, October 21, the Nashville Symphony will be presenting the “Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour” with Barry Bostwick, who played ‘Brad Majors’ in the cult classic movie. Rocky Horror Picture Show became a pop culture rite of passage when it hit movie screens in 1975. While initially vilified, it soon became a cult classic that high school and college kids streamed to, tapping into its then counter-culture message of self-acceptance and sexual freedom that was taking off with the introduction of the birth control pill in the 1970s. Rocky Horror is rated R for language and adult situations.

It is a campy and crazy musical that takes its audience on an interactive ride through a “celluloid jam” into the story of Doctor X, AKA Frank-n-Furter, who is building a creature…”At the late night, double feature, picture show….” As the opening song informs the audience.

For this event, the audience will join the original ‘Brad Majors,’ Barry Bostwick, for a screening of the original unedited movie like you’ve never seen it before! Plus, a live shadow cast, audience participation, a memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more!

VIP tickets, which are for the first four rows, include a special Rocky Horror VIP laminate, a photo taken with Barry Bostwick before the show with your own camera, and the opportunity to bring a personal commemorative item to have autographed, or pick a photo from one of the star’s collection to get signed.

Audience participation and costumes are welcome. For safety reasons, however, no outside props will be permitted. However, every ticket purchased includes one bag of Rocky Horror props for audience participation throughout the event.

The movie was adapted from a musical play written by Richard O’Brien, which he created by blending elements from both classic science fiction movies of the 1950s and 1960s, as well as B-grade horror movies of the 1930s through the 1960s. It opened on June 19, 1973 at the upstairs Royal Court Theater in London and ran for almost 3,000 performances at various other locations in the city. Less successful as a play on Broadway in the United States, in film form American audiences have driven it over the years to be the longest running release film in history.

Its story revolves around Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Weiss, as they stumble one night into the castle of Dr. Frank-n-Furter, “an alien transvestite scientist from the planet Transylvania with a manic genius and insatiable libido,” as described in a press release. Both in the original play and the movie, Frank-n- Furter was played by the actor Tim Curry, who created a character whom everyone – male and female — wanted to follow “up to the lab to see what’s on the slab.”

Brad, Janet, and Frank-n-Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment – the creation of the perfect man who would fulfill all of his desires. But, by the end of the night’s misadventures, Brad and Janet come to question everything they’ve known about the world, themselves, each other, love, and lust.

One thing that made it a cult classic is the interplay that was created between the lines in the movie and the audience. There is a give and take dialogue that has been passed down from audience to audience with the initiation of “Rocky Horror Virgins,” the squirting of water from squirt guns on to newspapers held over audience member’s heads, and classic comments like “What? Meatloaf again?”

For those who want to experience the craziness once again, or get wrapped up in its over-the-top storyline and cosplay dress-up for the first time, get tickets click here.

“It’s astounding…Time is fleeting…Madness takes its toll…But listen closely…Not for very much longer…Let’s do the Time Warp again….” Order tickets soon! It is truly a mind-bending way to celebrate Halloween.

