Lipscomb Special $20 Basketball Ticket Offers Now Available

We are weeks away from the start of Basketball season, and only 24 days away from the home opener vs Wofford on Saturday, November 9 at 4:00 PM! The Wofford game will be held during Bisons Weekend, and to celebrate we have some special offers below!

HOME OPENER “GOLDEN TICKET”

While single game tickets to all Lipscomb home games are now on-sale ($15 reserved, $10 G/A), Lipscomb is offering a special Golden Ticket for the home opener vs Wofford!

How it works:

Purchase the Golden Ticket option (located under the General Admission Ticket Type) for the Wofford game

If the Bisons win, you will receive a FREE ticket via email to the next home game!

As long as the Bisons win, you win! The free tickets keep coming unless the Bisons home win streak gets broken!

Purchase your Golden Tickets now for the home opener vs Wofford on Saturday, November 9!

FLEX PLAN SPECIAL- BUY ONE, GET ONE FOR ONLY $20!

It’s back! The Lipscomb Basketball Flex Plan is one of the best deals in all of college sports! For only $99, you will receive 12 undated Flex vouchers, which are good in any combination for any 2024-25 Lipscomb Basketball regular season home game!

How it works:

After purchasing a Flex Pack, you will receive a booklet that contains 12 undated Flex vouchers

Simply redeem your vouchers (in any combination) at the Allen Arena Box Office on game day for the best available reserved seats

Keep exchanging vouchers in any combination to any home game(s) until they’re gone

You can even exchange your vouchers at the box office ahead-of-time for a future game date

This package is perfect for fans who are on-the-go, and allows flexibility to bring different group sizes to any game of your choice

Bonus Offer:

From now until Saturday, November 9, we are offering a Buy One, Get One Flex Plan for only $20! To activate this special offer, simply add a Flex Plan to your cart, and then you will have the option to add a second Flex Plan for only $20!

Source: Lipscomb

