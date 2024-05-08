Kroger Offers Extra Savings for Seniors on May 8

Kroger Nashville Division announced that seniors [age 55+] can save an extra 5% on their total in-store purchase on Wednesday, May 8. Eligible customers will simply use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert the cashier of their eligibility.

“At Kroger, we are committed to providing fresh, affordable food for everyone,” said Lauren Bell, Corporate Affairs Manager. “We know customers are stretching their dollars even more and saving every day with low prices, personalized digital coupons and weekly deals. This extra discount for our senior shoppers is one more way we’re helping our customers get more out of their grocery budget.”

Kroger has the right mix of fresh ingredients needed to kick off the season of fresh flavors and easy spring and summer meals. Seniors can maximize their savings when shopping the retailer’s portfolio of more than 17,000 Our Brands items, all guaranteed to be high-quality products customers will love that make meal preparation a breeze at an incredible value without compromise.

Kroger is committed to providing a convenient, affordable and Fresh shopping experience for everyone. This one-day event provides seniors savings on pantry staples, fresh produce, over-the-counter medications, household essentials and more when using their Kroger loyalty account. Some exclusions apply, including alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, money orders, taxes, postage stamps, gift cards/certificates, lottery, promotional tickets, CRV, prescriptions, and guest or customer service/fees.

To save even more, customers can use over-the-counter (OTC) food benefit cards for a more convenient way to fill their pantries. Eligible recipients of Medicare part C Supplemental Allowance can use their OTC food benefit or health care card for vitamins, over-the-counter medications and healthier food options. If applicable, these benefit cards can be used alongside other supplemental benefits programs.

Kroger also offers customers additional savings and rewards on top of lower-than-low prices at Kroger.com or on the Kroger app, where there are more than $600 in digital coupons available every week. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

