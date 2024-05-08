FLOOD WATCH 5-8-2024 Multiple Rounds of Severe Storms Today

Today will be a constantly evolving day and you should be weather aware into this evening. Flooding, tornadoes, hail and gusty winds will be the theme for today.
Today
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. High near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 5am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 340 AM CDT Wed May 8 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-082200- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-240509T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren- Including the cities of Shelbyville, Columbia, Byrdstown, Altamont, Woodbury, Nashville, Goodlettsville, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Manchester, Kingston Springs, Smyrna, Springfield, Lebanon, Linden, Hartsville, Allardt, Lobelville, Erin, Lafayette, Smithville, Gallatin, Brentwood, Centerville, South Carthage, Waverly, Tullahoma, Spencer, Sparta, Dickson, Jamestown, Gainesboro, Dover, Coalmont, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Hendersonville, Hohenwald, Carthage, Gordonsville, McMinnville, Ashland City, Mount Juliet, La Vergne, Cookeville, Lewisburg, Crossville, Livingston, Celina, Tennessee Ridge, and Franklin 340 AM CDT Wed May 8 2024 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall can be expected today and continuing through tonight. This will lead to instances of flash flooding across the area - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
