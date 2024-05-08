FLOOD WATCH 5-8-2024 Multiple Rounds of Severe Storms Today

Today will be a constantly evolving day and you should be weather aware into this evening. Flooding, tornadoes, hail and gusty winds will be the theme for today.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. High near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.