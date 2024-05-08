WCS High Schools Ranked Top in State

Three WCS high schools remain the highest-ranked, non-magnet or charter schools in Tennessee, and continue to move up in national rankings, according to US News and World Report’s Best High Schools list that was released April 23.

Brentwood High is ranked fourth in the state; Ravenwood High is ranked fifth; and Franklin High is ranked seventh. Page High is ranked twelfth, and Nolensville High and Independence High are ranked thirteenth and sixteenth, respectively.

“This is incredibly impressive,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “It shows that we are providing our students with an excellent education. We want to thank all of our educators and staff for their hard work and recognize the dedication of our students in achieving academic excellence.”

Nine WCS high schools are ranked within the top 60 of 462 schools in Tennessee.

The US News and World Report reviewed approximately 25,000 high schools across the country. Approximately 18,000 schools were ranked using six factors that were summed together and then transformed into a percentile number between zero and 100. The six factors considered are college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.

The complete rankings of WCS high schools are listed below:

Brentwood High – 4 (ranked 211 nationally)

Ravenwood High – 5 (ranked 336 nationally)

Franklin High – 7 (ranked 412 nationally)

Page High – 12 (ranked 911 nationally)

Nolensville High – 13 (ranked 1,054 nationally)

Independence High – 16 (ranked 1,390 nationally)

Centennial High – 23 (ranked 1,967 nationally)

Summit High – 26 (ranked 2,224 nationally)

Fairview High – 60 (ranked 4,232 nationally)

