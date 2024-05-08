Complete Your FAFSA by May 15

May 7, 2024 – The deadline to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and remain eligible for the Tennessee Promise is May 15, so the district is sharing some resources to make the process easier.

The Tennessee Promise is a scholarship, mentoring and community service program that covers tuition and mandatory fees not covered by the Pell Grant, HOPE Scholarship or Tennessee Student Assistance Award.

To be eligible, students must have completed the Tennessee Promise application by November 1 and complete the FAFSA by May 15. The HOPE Scholarship offers funding to rising college freshmen who are enrolled at an eligible postsecondary institution and also requires the FAFSA to be completed.

For tips on completing the FAFSA, visit the Federal Student Aid website or the US Department of Education website. Both websites offer guides and information on completing the FAFSA or making corrections on already-submitted forms.

Contact your school counselor with any questions.

Source: WCS

