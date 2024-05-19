Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for April 22

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for April 22-26, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,500,000Parrish8930 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$4,395,000Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 1042455 Hidden River LnFranklin37069
$3,600,0002841 Hurt RdSpring Hill37174
$3,382,701Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90550 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$3,090,000Burke Hollow Pb 81 Pg 103Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$2,949,000Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 469050 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$2,900,000Grove Sec 3 Pb 58 Pg 55190 Wildings BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,863,320Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685005 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompson's Station37179
$2,800,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46349 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$2,785,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154526 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$2,600,000Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89156 Watertown DrNolensville37135
$2,495,0003781 Boston-theta RdColumbia38401
$2,162,500Cool Springs East Sec 29 Pb 33 Pg 92116 Chatfield WayFranklin37067
$2,050,000Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 739423 Big Horn RdgBrentwood37027
$1,950,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 821550 White Barn WayBrentwood37027
$1,900,000Lakeview Commercial Park Pb 6 Pg 771218 Lakeview DrFranklin37067
$1,895,000Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098685 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,842,449Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273103 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,752,380Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374820 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,669,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 279713 Turquoise LnBrentwood37027
$1,599,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954609 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,545,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374741 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,500,000Bonbrook On Concord Pb 35 Pg 89743 Turner LnBrentwood37027
$1,490,000Taramore Ph 7a Pb 53 Pg 849520 Wexcroft DrBrentwood37027
$1,424,095Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273114 Long Branch CirFranklin37064

