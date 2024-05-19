Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for April 22

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for April 22-26, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,500,000
|Parrish
|8930 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,395,000
|Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 104
|2455 Hidden River Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,600,000
|2841 Hurt Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,382,701
|Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90
|550 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,090,000
|Burke Hollow Pb 81 Pg 103
|Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,949,000
|Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 46
|9050 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,900,000
|Grove Sec 3 Pb 58 Pg 5
|5190 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,863,320
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5005 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,800,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|349 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,785,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154
|526 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,000
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|156 Watertown Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,495,000
|3781 Boston-theta Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$2,162,500
|Cool Springs East Sec 29 Pb 33 Pg 92
|116 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,050,000
|Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 73
|9423 Big Horn Rdg
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,950,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|1550 White Barn Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000
|Lakeview Commercial Park Pb 6 Pg 77
|1218 Lakeview Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,895,000
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8685 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,842,449
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3103 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,752,380
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4820 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,669,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27
|9713 Turquoise Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,599,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4609 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,545,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4741 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,500,000
|Bonbrook On Concord Pb 35 Pg 8
|9743 Turner Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,490,000
|Taramore Ph 7a Pb 53 Pg 84
|9520 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,424,095
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3114 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
