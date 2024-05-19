Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for April 22

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for April 22-26, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,500,000 Parrish 8930 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $4,395,000 Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 104 2455 Hidden River Ln Franklin 37069 $3,600,000 2841 Hurt Rd Spring Hill 37174 $3,382,701 Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90 550 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $3,090,000 Burke Hollow Pb 81 Pg 103 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,949,000 Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 46 9050 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,900,000 Grove Sec 3 Pb 58 Pg 5 5190 Wildings Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,863,320 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5005 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $2,800,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 349 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $2,785,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154 526 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,600,000 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 156 Watertown Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,495,000 3781 Boston-theta Rd Columbia 38401 $2,162,500 Cool Springs East Sec 29 Pb 33 Pg 92 116 Chatfield Way Franklin 37067 $2,050,000 Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 73 9423 Big Horn Rdg Brentwood 37027 $1,950,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 1550 White Barn Way Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000 Lakeview Commercial Park Pb 6 Pg 77 1218 Lakeview Dr Franklin 37067 $1,895,000 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8685 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,842,449 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3103 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,752,380 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4820 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,669,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27 9713 Turquoise Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,599,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4609 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,545,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4741 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,500,000 Bonbrook On Concord Pb 35 Pg 8 9743 Turner Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,490,000 Taramore Ph 7a Pb 53 Pg 84 9520 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,424,095 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3114 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email